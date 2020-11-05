IPL 2020 - MI Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 22:46 IST

Chasing a target of 201 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 112 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Kieron Pollard bowled the 11th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya where he kept things tight.

16 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

15 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Kieron Pollard where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, MI were 122/4. Delhi Capitals need 89 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.8.

