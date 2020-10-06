IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma surpasses Suresh Raina in elite list of players

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:35 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma surpassed Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina to become the 2nd player with most appearances in the Indian Premier League. While Raina has played 193 games in IPL, the right-handed batsman is playing his 194th on Tuesday against Rajasthan Royals. Overall, he is 2nd player in the list, only behind CSK captain MS Dhoni, who has played 195 matches. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Rohit was also in line to surpass Raina’s record of most fifties by an Indian player in the IPL, but missed it just by 15 runs. The Mumbai Indians skipper got off to a fine start, scoring 35 runs in 23 balls, but was dismissed by spinner Shreyas Gopal.

Both the players are tied with 38 half-centuries in the tournament over the years. Overall, Rohit and Raina are at the 2nd position in the list of players with most fifties in IPL, only behind Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who has scored 45 fifties so far.

MI captain won the toss and elected to bat in Abu Dhabi against RR. Explaining his decision, Rohit said: “We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, played pretty well in our first match here. There are things we have done very well, we have been consistent so far - we have no changes in our playing XI.”

While Mumbai made no changes in the team, Rajasthan Royals made three, including bringing in the U-19 fast bowler Ankit Tyagi. “We have three changes tonight - Jaiswal is in, Rajpoot is back in and Tyagi makes his debut. Looks a beautiful wicket, wasn’t sure as to what to do at the toss - now, we are bowling first, need to do the basics well,” Smith said at the toss.