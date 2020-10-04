IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:28 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 17th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 90/2. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 6th over was bowled by Siddarth Kaul which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Abdul Samad which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit a six.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Abdul Samad bowled an expensive 9th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 16 runs from the over.

Kane Williamson bowled the 10th over of the innings where the MI batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 180 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL