IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - MI Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between SRH and MI of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Mumbai Indians (MI), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 15 overs of the 17th match of IPL 2020, MI's total is 147/4. In the last 5 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 57 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

4 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Kane Williamson and it was an expensive one. MI's batsmen hit 2 sixes to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

Siddarth Kaul bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the MI batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 15 runs from the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 14th over of the innings where the MI batsmen scored 8 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 15th over was bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one as 13 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 9.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 196 runs.

Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
MI vs SRH Live: Stage set for Pandya, Pollard to provide late push
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Centre asks states to submit lists of priority population for Covid vaccine
Hathras case: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
