Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: ‘It’s a great headache’ Rohit Sharma lavishes praise on three power-hitters in Mumbai Indians team

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: ‘It’s a great headache’ Rohit Sharma lavishes praise on three power-hitters in Mumbai Indians team

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: It was an all-round performance by MI as they bowled and batted their plans to perfection. Again the power-hitters of the team stood up at the end to power MI to a big score.

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:17 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians player Krunal Pandya plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
         

Mumbai Indians showed their dominance on Sunday as they recorded an impressive 34-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League. The Sharjah Stadium is known to be a batting paradise after the exploits of previous teams in the IPL and Mumbai Indians took advantage of the pitch by batting first. They put up a big total of 208 runs with Quinton de Kock scoring a quick-fire fifty.

It was an all-round performance by MI as they bowled and batted their plans to perfection. Again the power-hitters of the team stood up at the end to power MI to a big score.

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya scored 25* and 28 runs respectively while Krunal Pandya played a quick knock of 20 runs from just four balls. Krunal came in the last over and started banging the balls to all spots in the park. He hasn’t got too many balls in the tournament but he showed his worth on Sunday. After securing a win over SRH, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said it is great to have three power hitters in the team.

“It’s a great headache to have three power hitters towards the end but being in form is the most important thing. Krunal hasn’t batted much in the tournament but today he proved what a great opportunity it was, 20 runs off four balls and I thought towards the end it was important to get past 200.”

“The wicket looked good but it was slightly on the slower side so getting past 200 was a great effort. We didn’t have any total in mind. We back our bowlers to do the job. And that’s what they did. I definitely missed out, but again you try your best whenever you have the opportunity. Great effort from the boys to put those runs on the board,” Sharma said during the post-match presentation via hot broadcaster Star Sport.

“We decide the middle order depending on how the game is going. Match-ups, match situation etc. It is great to have three power hitters. Today Krunal also showed his value,” he added.

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult all took two wickets each in the match to take the team over the line.

Sharma further said: “You come with bowling plans. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to bowl the best delivery at the time. I don’t try to impose my plans on them. I want them to give me their plan, and then I set the field. It is always nice to have bowlers who do that.”

(with ANI inputs)

