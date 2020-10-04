IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reaches another huge milestone with a diving catch, registers 100 catches in the Indian Premier League

cricket

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:40 IST

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming only the second wicket-keeper to claim 100 catches in the IPL. Dhoni got to the milestone against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

It came in the 18th over of the KXIP innings when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide one to KL Rahul, who tried his best to guide it past third man but ended up getting an outside edge. Dhoni showed swift footwork and dived to hold on to a sharp catch.

Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in the Indian Premier League in 195 matches.

Karthik is at the top of the list with 103 catches to his name in 186 matches.

Karthik overall has 133 catches in IPL, which is the most by any cricketer in a T20 league. Karthik has taken 30 catches as a fielder.

Dhoni, however, leads the chart with most dismissals as a keeper in the IPL. The CSK captain has 139 dismissals to his name – 39 of those being stumpings. Karthik is second on the list with 133.

Robin Uthappa is third on the list with 90 dismissals as a keeper.

Meanwhile, after opting to bat first KXIP, posted 178 for 4 riding on a 63-run innings from their captain KL Rahul.