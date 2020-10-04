e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reaches another huge milestone with a diving catch, registers 100 catches in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni reaches another huge milestone with a diving catch, registers 100 catches in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni became only the second wicket-keeper to take 100 catches in the Indian Premier league. The CSK captain reached the milestone against KXIP in Dubai on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:40 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni grabbed his 100th IPL catch
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni grabbed his 100th IPL catch (PTI)
         

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming only the second wicket-keeper to claim 100 catches in the IPL. Dhoni got to the milestone against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

It came in the 18th over of the KXIP innings when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide one to KL Rahul, who tried his best to guide it past third man but ended up getting an outside edge. Dhoni showed swift footwork and dived to hold on to a sharp catch.

CSK vs KXIP live score, IPL 2020

Dhoni became the second wicket-keeper after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in the Indian Premier League in 195 matches.

Karthik is at the top of the list with 103 catches to his name in 186 matches.

Hindustantimes

Karthik overall has 133 catches in IPL, which is the most by any cricketer in a T20 league. Karthik has taken 30 catches as a fielder.

Dhoni, however, leads the chart with most dismissals as a keeper in the IPL. The CSK captain has 139 dismissals to his name – 39 of those being stumpings. Karthik is second on the list with 133.

Robin Uthappa is third on the list with 90 dismissals as a keeper.

Meanwhile, after opting to bat first KXIP, posted 178 for 4 riding on a 63-run innings from their captain KL Rahul.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Rahul Gandhi to hold tractor rallies, road shows in Haryana on October 6, 7
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesMI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In