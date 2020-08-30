e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians unveil new kit for Indian Premier League in UAE

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians unveil new kit for Indian Premier League in UAE

IPL 2020: The new Mumbai Indians jersey dons a light blue tint at the front with gold stripes on the shoulder and sides. A darker shade of blue takes over the sides and the trousers.

cricket Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah pose with the new jersey for IPL 2020
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah pose with the new jersey for IPL 2020(@mipaltan)
         

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday unveiled their new kit for the upcoming IPL 2020 which is slated to begin from September 19 in the UAE.

The announcement came after MI started training in UAE. There was a teaser on Saturday that created a buzz on social media.

The jersey dons a light blue tint at the front with gold stripes on the shoulder and sides. A darker shade of blue takes over the sides and the trousers.

 

After completing all their quarantine and Covid-19 protocols, Mumbai Indians’ began their training in UAE on Saturday evening with skipper Rohit Sharma also hitting the nets.

Speaking in a video uploaded on Mumbai Indians’ Twitter handle, Rohit opened up on his experiences of the first training session in the country. “[It] feels good firstly just to be out here. Even though it’s only for an hour, but we will take it,” he said.

“It is pretty hot out here, so just making sure that you get use to the conditions, the pitches here and all of that. So [it will be] nice and easy the first few days,” the four-time IPL winning-captain further said.

(With inputs from MI official release)

