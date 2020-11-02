e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘My season has come to an end,’ Chris Gayle comments after KXIP bow out of playoff contention

IPL 2020: ‘My season has come to an end,’ Chris Gayle comments after KXIP bow out of playoff contention

IPL 2020: Gayle completed a huge milestone this season as he became the first batsman in history to score 1000 sixes in T20 cricket.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 21:20 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab after scoring fifty runs during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah.
Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab after scoring fifty runs during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah.(PTI)
         

Chris Gayle tried his best to get Kings XI Punjab into the Indian Premier League 2020 playoffs. He came into the playing XI midway into the tournament and completely transformed the environment of the squad. After losing six games in seven, KXIP went on a five-game winning run which almost put them into the top-four. And unsurprisingly it coincided with the introduction of Gayle into the playing XI.

But it wasn’t to be as KXIP bowed out of the tournament after losing to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. They needed to beat the three-time champions but they fell short as CSK defeated them by nine wickets.

READ | ‘Why should Dhoni play IPL 2021?’ Explains Faf du Plessis

Gayle posted a message after his team lost on Sunday and urged everyone to keep watching the league.

“Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you,” Gayle said on Twitter.

 

Gayle was in magnificent form as he smashed 8 sixes and 6 boundaries in his innings of 99 against Rajasthan Royals. During the innings Gayle completed a huge milestone during the innings as he became the first batsman in history to score 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. Yes, you read it right, 1000 sixes. He leads the six-hitting list in T20 cricket by a long distance as second placed Kieron Pollard has hit 690 maximums. Gayle talked about how he is enjoying cricket at the moment but still wants an IPL trophy under his belt.

“To be honest, it’s all about the mental aspect of my game and that’s what keeps me going. I’m enjoying the cricket the same way. I’d love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still a long way to go.”

“I’ve been having fun out there batting with youngsters and it’s a good thing. I don’t know the record (about the 1000 sixes), I’m still hitting it well. The hard work and dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it’s a century,” he smiled.

