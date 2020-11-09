IPL 2020: ‘One final push’, DC’s Kagiso Rabada ahead of final against Mumbai Indians

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 18:01 IST

“It’s been a long tournament; it’s been a hard tournament and now it’s just one final push” said a hopeful Kagiso Rabada whose match-winning four-wicket haul played a crucial in guiding the Delhi Capitals to their maiden Indian Premier League final. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Shreyas & Co defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Sunday night, peeping into the final for the first time. While Shikhar did a wonderful job with the bat, Rabada, along with Marcus Stoinis, scripted DC’s win with their bowling efforts.

The South African speedster is indeed happy to be in the final. He appreciated the way his team worked hard to get there and it’s just the ‘final push’ they are waiting for.

“We have played really god cricket in the beginning, had a bit of a slump and that’s the thing about cricket, a new day is a new day. But we have earned out position. We played some really good cricket to get into the final although we lost at some stages. So, we are glad that we could get through. It’s been a long tournament; it’s been a hard tournament and now it’s just one final push,” said Rabad in a video shot by the Delhi franchise.

"It's been a long tournament. It's been a hard tournament, and now it's just one final push." 👊🏻



📹 | @KagisoRabada25 expresses his elation at being a part of the first Delhi team to make an @IPL final 💙#DCvSRH #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ysNZOKiydh — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 9, 2020

Rabada termed this achievement as ‘surreal feeling’. He thanked the fans for their constant support over the years.

“Thank you to the fans, for the constant support. We want to play for the team, and in saying that we play for the fans. I got into this team in 2016 and the same faces have been there. Over the years we have been building a good team. We are a young team with a young captain. We have gained experience over the years. It’s really surreal to be in the final now,” said the DC speedster.

The Protea player believes that the Delhi Capitals have earned its position following hard work. It all came true because the team planned well and played some good game of cricket in the tournament.

“We have got a never-say-die attitude. All the teams have that but like I said, we have planned well, we have played well, and we have earned our position in the final. No one can say that it was given to us. So, we should pat ourselves on the back, each and every single player. But yeah, we are hoping for one more push,” said Rabada.

DC will face defending champions – Mumbai Indians – in the final of IPL 2020, scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Dubai.