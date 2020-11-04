IPL 2020 Points Table and Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after the conclusion of league stage

cricket

After 56 matches, the league stage of the Indian Premier League has come to an end, with the last game on Tuesday deciding the final team to advance into the playoffs. Sunrisers Hyderabad pummelled defending champions Mumbai Indians in Sharjah to become the fourth and final team to make it to the top four, which currently stands such as this: Mumbai Indians, with 18 points, finish top, followed by Delhi Capitals on second with 16 points. SRH, due to a better Net Run Rate which was bolstered by their 10-wicket win, leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore at three, while Virat Kohli’s team take the fourth place on the points table.

The standings of the eliminated teams are as follows. Kolkata Knight Riders, who needed MI to beat SRH on Tuesday to advance to the playoffs, finish fifth, followed by Kings XI Punjab at sixth and Chennai Super Kings at seventh. Rajasthan Royals, with 12 points at a net run rate of -0.569 take home the wooden spoon.

The IPL 2020 playoffs will resume on Thursday, with Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals and the winner of the match sealing a place in the final. RCB and Sunrisers will headline the eliminator on Friday, with the losing team heading back home. The losing team from the first Qualifier will battle the winning team of the eliminator in Qualifier two, the winner of which will face the winner of Qualifier 1 in the summit clash next Tuesday.

Orange Cap

At the end of the league stage, it is still Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul who holds the Orange Cap for his 670 runs at an average of 55.83. Closing up the gap at the top is SRH captain David Warner, whose unbeaten half-century (85*) on Tuesday helped the team gun down 150 and take his tally to 529 runs.

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is third and just a few runs behind Warner with 525. RCB opening batsman, young Devdutt Padikkal is fourth, with 472 runs, just a place above his captain Virat Kohli, who has 460 runs.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada’s slender lead over Jasprit Bumrah at the top means he takes continues to hold the Purple Cap with 25 wickets, ahead of the MI pacer’s tally of 23.

Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Trent Boult are placed third, fourth and fifth with 20 wickets each. Barring the Rajasthan Royals pacer, all four have the chance to better their wickets tally once the playoffs are up and running.