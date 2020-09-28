e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab clash

IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab clash

IPL 2020: A look at the points table of Indian Premier League, and the updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Match 9 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Sep 28, 2020 07:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal (L) and Sanju Samson after Sunday’s match
IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal (L) and Sanju Samson after Sunday’s match(Twitter/IPL)
         

Following their incredible four-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, Rajasthan Royals have jumped to the second place in the IPL 2020 Points-Table. With four points from two games, RR are next only to Delhi Capitals, as only the second undefeated team after nine games of this year’s IPL so far. Rajasthan Royals chased down a record target of 224, the highest ever successful chase in the history of the IPL, pulling of a heist at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Hindustantimes

The defeat was KXIP’s second in three games, and sees them slip a place to third in the Points-Table. Following a loss to Capitals, KXIP roared back to win against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but despite Sunday’s loss, KXIP have held on to the third position on the back of a healthy run-rate of +1.498, currently the best among all eight teams.

Orange Cap

Hindustantimes

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal slams 2nd fastest century by an Indian in IPL history

With 222 runs, KL Rahul has edged past his teammate Mayank Agarwal to take possession of the Orange Cap. Although Agarwal scored his maiden IPL century – a fine knock of 106 off 50 balls – it was Rahul who nosed ahead by a run following his knock of 69 off 54 balls on Sunday. Rahul and Agarwal are followed by Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith in the top five with 173, 159 and 119 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Hindustantimes

Mohammed Shami pipped Kagiso Rabada to hold the Purple Cap. Shami improved his wickets tally in the IPL 2020 to seven in three games to currently have two more than Capitals fast bowler Rabada (five wickets from two matches, having bowled eight overs). The KXIP bowler leads the Purple Cap list that has Sam Curran, Sheldon Cottrell and Yuzvendra Chahal in the top five.

