IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Mayank Agarwals slams 2nd fastest century by an Indian in IPL history

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Mayank Agarwals slams 2nd fastest century by an Indian in IPL history

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball hundred against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah.

cricket Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:38 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mayank Agarwal celebrates hundred.
Mayank Agarwal celebrates hundred.(IPL/Twitter)
         

When Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field first, it gave the in-form Kings XI Punjab openers a chance to have some fun. Karnataka duo and best friends KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had a flat deck in front of them and they decided to punish the Royals bowlers. Agarwal, who almost took KXIP to victory in their opening match with a classic half-century, was faster off the block as he played the aerial shots with confidence and elan. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

The first of his seven sixes came in the second over of the innings as he launched Ankit Rajpoot straight over mid-off. Rajpoot’s lack of pace on a placid track allowed Agarwal the time he needed to get back to back boundaries in the fifth over of the innings. With KL Rahul also starting to get into his groove, Agarwal decided to cut loose against the spin of Rahul Tewati, hitting the leg spinner for back to back sixes and a boundary to start the carnage.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Live score

Shreyas Gopal was the next bowler to face the wrath of Agarwal’s blade as two massive sixes came off his second over. By the end of the over, the KXIP opener had brought up his half century and raced to 63 runs off just 29 deliveries.

While the sixes dried up there after, Agarwal played some classic cricketing shots to accumulate boundaries, to keep the run rate high. KL Rahul too scored at will and the two batsmen ran hard between the wickets to give a tough time to Royals skipper Steve Smith who by now was running out of ideas.

Also read: KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal demolish Rajasthan Royals during record-breaking partnership

Agarwal brought up his century in 45 deliveries by hitting a boundary off the last ball of the 15th over. This was the joint-sixth fastest century in the history of IPL and the second fastest by an Indian ever. The fastest century in IPL was scored by Chris Gayle, who is also a Kings XI Punjab player currently. The fastest ton by an Indian belongs to Yusuf Patham , who reached his century in just 37 deliveries in 2010, against Mumbai Indians while playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Agarwal was eventually dismissed for 106 by Tom Curran off just 50 deliveries. He scored the runs with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes.

