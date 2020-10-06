IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:55 IST

Delhi Capitals did not take long to reclaim the top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table. Mumbai Indians had displaced DC from the top spot on Sunday but they got back to the premier position after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. DC were in ominous form as they batted and bowled to perfection on Monday. Batting first, Delhi put up a target of 197 runs for RCB to chase. Then the DC bowlers choked up the RCB batsmen and Virat Kohli and Co. could only manage 137 runs. Delhi Capitals now lead the table with 8 points from 5 matches and with a better NRR of 1.06.

MI are second in the IPL 2020 points table with the three victories from 5 matches. RCB continue to be second with the same number of wins from the same number of matches but their NRR is not on the healthy side.

KKR occupy the fourth spot with 2 wins from 4. Rajasthan Royals are sixth with two wins from four matches. Chennai Super Kings climbed to the sixth spot in the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Things are looking bad for KXIP as they have now lost 4 out 5 matches and are in the last spot with two points.

Orange Cap

KXIP captain KL Rahul has the Orange Cap with 302 runs from 5 matches in IPL 2020. Faf du Plessis is not far behind with 283 runs. Mayank is third in the list with 272 runs.

Behind them are Shreyas Iyer (DC) and Prithvi Shaw (DC) with 181 and 179 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada established daylight between himself and other competitors with a match-winning performance against RCB. He picked up 4 wickets on Sunday to take his column to 12. Yuzvendra Chahal is behidn him with 8 wickets.He is tied on wickets with Mohammad Shami and Trent Boult.

Behind them are DC’s Andre Nortje and MI’s James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar.