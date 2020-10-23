IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win over Rajasthan Royals

cricket

After registering a much-needed win in the IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad made slight gains in the points-table. The 2016 champions, SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals comprehensively by eight wickets to register their fourth win of the tournament and moved to the fifth position on the leaderboard. They, along with the Royals and Kings XI Punjab are eighth, but above the two teams on the basis of a superior net run rate of +0.092.

The Royals, with another loss find their IPL 2020 campaign in doldrums. This was seventh defeat, one that pushed them down to seventh, a rung above bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings. With three more matches left, the Royals need to win all their remaining games if they are to have a chance of making it to the playoffs. They are on eight points with a net run rate of -0.620.

Overall, it’s the Delhi Capitals who lead the points table with 14 points, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at two and three, also with 14 points. Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth, while Kings XI Punjab are positioned sixth.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul continues to hold possession of the Orange Cap with a tally of 540 runs at a solid average of 67.40.

Next to him is Shikhar Dhawan with 465 runs, who’s lit up the IPL 2020 becoming the only batsman in history to smash back-to-back centuries in the league. Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada is still some distance ahead with 21 wickets and holds the Purple Cap. Royals pacer Jofra Archer picked up 2/21 against Sunrisers, taking his wickets tally to 15 in the season, one strike less than Mohammed Shami who is at second.

Behind Archer at three, RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the only spinner in the top five list, followed by Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah