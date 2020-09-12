e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Pollard and other CPL bound players check in for respective franchises

IPL 2020: Pollard and other CPL bound players check in for respective franchises

IPL 2020: Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.

cricket Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Abu Dhabi
Kieron Pollard joins MI squad
Kieron Pollard joins MI squad(MI/Twitter)
         

After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Carribean Premier League, star West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Abu Dhabi on Saturday ahead of the IPL 2020 opener on September 19.

Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.

The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55,” Pollard’s team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

 

Along with Pollard, West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.

Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.

