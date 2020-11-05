IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, MI vs DC: With first ball duck, Rohit Sharma equals unwanted record

cricket

Skipper Rohit Sharma missed a few games for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020 due to hamstring injury. The batsman returned to open for MI against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game of the league phase. He did not enjoy a good game as he was dismissed by pacer Sandeep Sharma after scoring just 4 runs in 7 balls. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020

Rohit came to open again for Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier against Delhi Capitals on Thursday. But he once again had a poor showing. With R Ashwin bowling the 2nd over, Rohit was dismissed for a duck on the first ball he faced.

Ashwin trapped the MI captain with a flat and straight one and it appeared to be hitting the middle stumps. Rohit discussed with Quinton de Kock but then decided to not review and walked back. The replays showed it was plumb.

With a golden duck in the first Qualifier, Rohit equalled an unwanted record. It was the 13th time Rohit had been dismissed in IPL without scoring a run and he equalled Chennai Super Kings’ off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel record of most ducks by a player in IPL.

Earlier, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in Dubai and elected to bowl. “We are going to bowl first. The wicket is dry and with a bit of dew, it could play an important role. The energy inside the dressing room is pretty high. Same team for us,” Iyer explained the reasons for his choice.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, though did not seem disappointed about batting first and said that it looks like a good surface to bat on. “Looks like a good pitch, it could play a bit slow. We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total,” Rohit said at the toss.