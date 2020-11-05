e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
ipl 2020 ipl 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals players wear black arm bands during Qualifier 1, here’s why

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals players wear black arm bands during Qualifier 1, here’s why

IPL 2020: DC players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit Sharma’s father, who passed away before Delhi’s match against Mumbai Indians.

cricket Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 20:19 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Capitals team.
Delhi Capitals team.(BCCI)
         

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals team stepped out to the take the field wearing black arm bands during the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The reason for wearing the black arm bands was that DC fast bowler Mohit Sharma had to fly back home before the match following the death of his father, news agency PTI reported. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

DC vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

DC players wore black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit’s father. The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket. Delhi Capitals won the match via Super Over.

Meanwhile, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in Dubai and elected to bowl. “We are going to bowl first. The wicket is dry and with a bit of dew, it could play an important role. The energy inside the dressing room is pretty high. Same team for us,” Iyer explained the reasons for his choice.

Also read: Virat Kohli celebrates 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma, RCB teammates - WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, though did not seem disappointed about batting first and said that it looks like a good surface to bat on.

“Looks like a good pitch, it could play a bit slow. We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total,” Rohit said at the toss.

“Just got to start well and then take it from there. Three changes, Bumrah, Boult and Hardik are back for Pattinson, Dhawal and Tiwary. We are confident, but it’s a fresh game and we got to focus on our strengths,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Joe Biden closes in on White House victory, Donald Trump turns to courts
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
Jharkhand joins non-BJP ruled states in withdrawing general consent to CBI
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
MI vs DC Live: DC tumble in Qualifier 1 as top three out on duck
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
China suspends special flights from India over Covid-19 concerns
Ex-Karnataka minister arrested by CBI in BJP worker’s murder case
Ex-Karnataka minister arrested by CBI in BJP worker’s murder case
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire breaks out at a shop in Delhi’s GB road area, 8 fire tenders at spot
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
Testing must for those negative on antigen test in Delhi: Harsh Vardhan
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
India slams Pak for transferring Kartarpur Sahib’s control to non-Sikh body
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In