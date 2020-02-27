e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two home games in Guwahati

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to play two home games in Guwahati

Royals will host Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and 9 respectively at the Barsapara Stadium. Both the games will be played in the evening having an 8 p.m. start, as per a BCCI release.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.
File image of Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith.(PTI)
         

Rajasthan Royals will be playing two of their home games in Guwahati in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royals will host Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 5 and 9 respectively at the Barsapara Stadium. Both the games will be played in the evening having an 8 p.m. start, as per a BCCI release.

Also Read: WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL

The Rajasthan-based franchise will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The franchise earlier decided to use the facilities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for a three-day camp that will help them get a hang of conditions in what will be their second home ground.

Sources in the know of development said that the RR boys will train from Thursday to Saturday in Guwahati with Robin Uthappa being one of the big names who will be a part of the training sessions which will be overseen by Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, batting coach Amol Muzumdar and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

Also Read: ‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain

“The boys will train from Thursday to Saturday with Uthappa definitely being a part of the camp. Some other big domestic names might be there, but it also depends on how they are placed with their Ranji Trophy teams which will be battling it out in the semi-finals. The whole idea is to get a hang of conditions because if we get the clearance from the court, it will be our second home ground,” the source had said.

The BCCI release further said that the six afternoon games this year will be played at 4 p.m. while the evening games will have a scheduled start of 8 p.m.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
Amid row over transfer, Justice Muralidhar delivers last verdict in Delhi HC
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
Navjot Sidhu returns from political exile, says was summoned by Sonia Gandhi
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
‘India’s opening combination, middle-order not settled’: Ex India captain
Maruti emerges as India’s most desired automotive brand in TRA Research report
Maruti emerges as India’s most desired automotive brand in TRA Research report
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Apple doesn’t let movie villains use iPhones, here’s why
Apple doesn’t let movie villains use iPhones, here’s why
Taapsee Pannu on still getting scolded by parents; why ‘Thappad’ is a special film | Aur Batao
Taapsee Pannu on still getting scolded by parents; why ‘Thappad’ is a special film | Aur Batao
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news