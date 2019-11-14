IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals trade Krishnappa Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab

cricket

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded bowling all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham to Kings XI Punjab before the IPL players’ transfer window expires on Thursday. Gowtham, who was bought for Rs 6.2 crore at the 2018 auction from his base price of Rs 20 lakh, played 15 games in 2018 and seven in 2019.

It was a dismal last season for Gowtham, who scored 18 runs in seven games besides taking only one wicket. In the 2018 season, the 31-year-old had scored 126 runs in 15 games and picked up 11 wickets.

After trading Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab were looking for a spin option.

They would be hoping the Karnataka all-rounder delivers in the 2020 edition.

Ajinkya Rahane is also leaving Rajasthan Royals to play for Delhi Capitals in the next edition of Indian Premier League. The trade will be completed by Thursday, before the transfer window closes.

Rahane has a price tag of R4 crore. It is learnt Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in return. Delhi Capitals have been in talks with Royals for a few months now to acquire Rahane and add solidity to their batting.

Rahane will be joining a batting line-up in which the top-order includes Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw and the middle-order has skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari. Rahane had reasons to feel unhappy at RR after he was axed as skipper eight games into the last season and Steve Smith handed the job.