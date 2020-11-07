e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rashid Khan explains how Sunrisers plan on taking down Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

IPL 2020: Rashid Khan explains how Sunrisers plan on taking down Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2

IPL 2020: The winner of the qualifier 2 will lock horns with the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final, which is scheduled to be held on November 10 in Dubai.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 16:00 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s leg-spinner Rashid Khan (Twitter)
         

After knocking Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the Indian Premier League 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are gearing up for their next challenge. They will square off against Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier, to be held on Sunday. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE)

It’s going to be another crucial face-off for the Sunrisers as the winner of the second qualifier will peep into the season finale. Ahead of the game, SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan said that the team just needs to do the basics right on Sunday.

“It was tough, it was the same kind of feeling like the game against KXIP. A game which is Eliminator, and that pressure as well. Thank god we won it. Just kept it very simple for myself, just hit a good area,” told the broadcasters after the eliminator.

“It was a bit slow (in Abu Dhabi) and not skidding as much as the last time we played here. You just have to keep it simple, back of a length. We just need to do the basics right against Delhi and see what happens,” he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘He is our banker,’ David Warner ‘running out of superlatives’ for SRH batsman

SRH kept their finals hope alive, outplaying Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Rashid said it was a tough game and he could hit the right areas as he often gets smashed when he bowls full-length ball.

“As long as I’m hitting that area, I’m good. I’ve watched my videos and analysed that most of the time I’ve been hit when I bowl full. So, I try to bowl the right areas. This wicket sometimes you get a skiddy kind of turn,” Rashid said.

While SRH showcased a decent performance, the Delhi Capitals were humiliated by the Mumbai Indians on Thursday night in Dubai. In pursuit of a 201-run target, they were restricted to 143/8, losing the game by 57 runs.

The winner of the qualifier 2 will lock horns with the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final, which is scheduled to be held on November 10 in Dubai.

