IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:11 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 31st match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore has managed to get to a total of 171 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Virat Kohli was the highest scorer with 48 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shivam Dube and Virat Kohli who contributed 41 runs to the innings.

5 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Chris Jordan where he kept things tight.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 17th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 18th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a six scoring 10 runs from the over.

The 20th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami and it was an expensive one. RCB's batsmen hit 3 sixes and a four to ensure 24 runs came off the over.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 172 at 8.6 runs per over.

