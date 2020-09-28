RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Virat Kohli’s Bangalore seek redemption against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai

IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI): Virat Kohli will feel the need to make a point after what was a humiliating defeat against Kings XI Punjab. RCB lost by 97 runs, and Kohli will be eager to bounce back and return to winning ways when his team takes on Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. The stage is set for what promises to be a cracker of a contest between two of the biggest Indian Premier League teams - MI and RCB. Two of the biggest India cricketing stars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - will be competing against each other, and both will be eager to get one up on the other in the contest. Kohli is struggling to find form so far, so it will be a good test for his will, determination and skill to bounce back in the contest. Both the teams have won 1 and lost 1 in the tournament so far, so a win for either of them will be a necessary boost to gain some consistency.

Follow live score and updates of RCB vs MI, IPL 2020:

18:02 hrs IST Key player for RCB One of the key players for RCB have to be AB de Villiers. When Virat Kohli is not in form, it is Cricket’s Mr 360 degree who needs to shine with the bat, keep the energy up on the field, and advice Kohli on strategies. He is the perfect allrounder that RCB desperately rely on.





18:00 hrs IST Purple Cap Update Mohammed Shami pipped Kagiso Rabada to hold the Purple Cap. Shami improved his wickets tally in the IPL 2020 to seven in three games to currently have two more than Capitals fast bowler Rabada (five wickets from two matches, having bowled eight overs). The KXIP bowler leads the Purple Cap list that has Sam Curran, Sheldon Cottrell and Yuzvendra Chahal in the top five.





17:50 hrs IST Orange Cup update With 222 runs, KL Rahul has edged past his teammate Mayank Agarwal to take possession of the Orange Cap. Although Agarwal scored his maiden IPL century – a fine knock of 106 off 50 balls – it was Rahul who nosed ahead by a run following his knock of 69 off 54 balls on Sunday. Rahul and Agarwal are followed by Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith in the top five with 173, 159 and 119 runs respectively.





17:40 hrs IST IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Rohit on cusp of milestone Rohit Sharma is just 10 runs away from joining Suresh Raina, and Virat Kohli in the IPL 5000 club. Rohit, so far, has 4,990 runs in the IPL.





17:35 hrs IST Will Hardik Pandya bowl today? Here is what Zaheer Khan had to say on Hardik Pandya’s bowling. “He [Hardik Pandya] is the kind of guy who really changes the balance of the side when he is bowling and he understands that. At the same time, he also has to look after his body. That is a conversation we are having, in consultation with the physios. We are looking forward for him to bowl.” - Zaheer Khan, Director of Cricket Operations, Mumbai Indians on why the Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowled yet.





17:25 hrs IST Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to make a few changes to the team after a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. RCB Predicted XI against MI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn





17:21 hrs IST Mumbai Indians Predicted XI Rohit Sharma’s team picked up a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. There is little to no reason for Mumbai Indians to change their team. MI Predicted XI against RCB: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah





17:18 hrs IST Will Virat Kohli bounce back? “I think that I am going to stick with where I was at the start of the tournament. Talking about a guy like Virat Kohli, you are talking about his showmanship and where he likes to play the game. And, his ability to accept the energy of the ground,” Kevin Pietersen said on Star Sports. “He hasn’t started very well at all. And he accepts that, and he even said at the press conference, accepting the responsibility of some of the stuff that he has been doing. So, he is man enough to accept his responsibility and I am still very interested to see how a guy like him makes a comeback,” Pietersen said. “He is the best of the best when it comes to batting has the best showmanship of the sport. But there is no spectators and a showman needs spectators. So, at the moment, he is not very good, and he accepts that. But it will be very interesting to see if that graph does move and he gets used to playing. It will be the most interesting feature of this IPL to see Kohli with no crowds.” READ MORE





17:15 hrs IST RCB vs MI - Head to head Stats in detail Matches won by RCB: 9 Matches won by MI: 18 Matched played in India: 23 (RCB 7, MI 16) Matches played in UAE: 1 (RCB 1, MI 0) RCB average score against MI: 157 MI average score against RCB: 164 Most runs for RCB: 683 (Virat Kohli) Most runs for MI: 475 (Kieron Pollard) Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal) Most wickets for MI: 16 (Jasprit Bumrah) Most catches for RCB: 12 (Virat Kohli) Most catches for MI: 10 (Kieron Pollard)





17:06 hrs IST RCB vs MI - Full Squads Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai





17:03 hrs IST Virat Kohli on cusp of T20 greatness Virat Kohli will be on the cusp of T20 greatness when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kohli needs 85 runs to become the only Indian to reach 9000 T20 runs. Overall, he will be the 7th player to join the club.





17:01 hrs IST Interesting stats Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed Kieron Pollard 4 times in 38 balls, a record better than the one Krunal holds over de Villiers - 4 times in 43 balls. Jasprit Bumrah has taken most wickets against RCB - 16.





16:51 hrs IST RCB vs MI - Head to head stats Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Matches: 27 MI Won: 18 RCB Won: 9



