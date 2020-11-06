e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs SRH, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 21:53 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 132 runs in today's IPL match, Sun Risers Hyderabad's score at the end of 5 overs was 35 runs for the loss of one wicket. David Warner and Shreevats Goswami started the chase for Sun Risers Hyderabad, with David Warner still at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Navdeep Saini bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Siraj and it was an expensive one as 9 runs came off the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.0. At the same stage, RCB were 23/2. Sun Risers Hyderabad need 97 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 6.5.

‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Pompeo provokes China with a pinprick, revokes terror tag for Xinjiang group
US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin vote
SRH vs RCB Live: Siraj strikes again to remove David Warner, SRH in trouble
India summons Pak CDA to lodge ‘strong protest’ over Kartarpur Gurdwara
If J&K had to go with Pak, it would have done so in 1947: Farooq Abdullah
Philadelphia Police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting venue
‘Pak needs to reverse decision’: India summons Pak CDA over Kartarpur Sahib row
