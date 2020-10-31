e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘We still have not seen the best of Virat Kohi yet in the tournament,’ says Ajit Agarkar

IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH: ‘We still have not seen the best of Virat Kohi yet in the tournament,’ says Ajit Agarkar

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has scored 424 runs in 12 games at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 122.54 in the season with 3 fifties to his name.

cricket Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen Virat Kohli.
Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen Virat Kohli.(PTI)
         

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is currently at no. 4 position in the list of highest-run getters in the Indian Premier League 2020. Kohli has scored 424 runs in 12 games at an average of 90 and a strike rate of 122.54 in the season with 3 fifties to his name. But such is the impact of Kohli the player that many believe that the India captain is yet to showcase his best in the IPL 2020. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

One such believer is former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. The former speedster believes that RCB must be happy that they are still at 14 points despite Kohli not showcasing his best in the tournament. The former seamer also said that if Kohli performs his best against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB will definitely win the match on Saturday.

“Expectations are always high from Virat Kohli. He must be disappointed from his performance against Mumbai Indians,” Agarkar said in an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

“It was a big game, and he had gone to bat at a good position, but he was unable to find his rhythm. We have not see the best of Virat Kohli in this tournament yet. And this is a good thing for RCB that he has scored runs, but his best is yet to come, and still they are at 14 points,” Agarkar added.

“Virat Kohli is a match-winner, if he can score runs, he can set up the game, and we all know how dangerous he can be while chasing. If Kohli performs his best against Sunrisers, then RCB will win this game for sure,” Agarkar further said.

RCB are currently placed in the third position in the IPL 2020 Points Table with 14 points in 12 games, and a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad might seal the deal for the team.

