IPL 2020: Robin Uthappa forgets no saliva rule, accidentally uses it to shine the ball during Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders match

cricket

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 07:51 IST

In was in June earlier this year that the ICC banned the use of saliva on the cricket ball in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a rule that apparently slipped Rajasthan Royals player Robin Uthappa’s mind during Wednesday’s IPL 2020 match game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The RR batsman, struggling to score runs, accidentally applied saliva on the ball while fielding during the KKR innings.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The incident, which took place in the fifth ball of the third over, was caught on camera with Uthappa dropping a catch and then applying saliva on the ball. Sunil Narine chipped a ball from Tom Curran to Uthappa at mid-on, where the former KKR player put down the easiest of catches. Immediately after picking up the ball, Uthappa put one of his fingers in mouth, and started rubbing the ball with saliva.

Also Read | Won’t be surprised if he leads a franchise in 2-3 years: Simon Doull’s high praise about India batsman

“Players will not be permitted to use saliva to shine the ball. If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning,” it had said in a statement released.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders pacers upstage Jofra Archer’s brilliance as Royals lose

A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a 5-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

As of now, there has been no update regarding any penalties or warning received by Uthappa or the Royals. As for Uthappa, the IPL 2020 hasn’t been kind to him yet as in three innings, the batsman has recorded scores of 5, 9 and 2, to now go with a dropped catch. Narine was on 0 when his catch was put down and even though it wasn’t a chance that hurt RR deeply, it has put Uthappa in a position where his place in the middle-order does not look secured.