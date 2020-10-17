IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:57 IST

The 33rd match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently on at DUBAI. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bat. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have scored 47 runs without any loss at the end of the first five overs.

The 1st over of the innings was bowled by Washington Sundar who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

3 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Chris Morris where he kept things tight.

Washington Sundar bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit 4 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.

The 4th over of the innings was bowled by Isuru Udana and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 17 runs came off the over.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Navdeep Saini and it was an expensive one. RR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 9.4. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 188 runs.

