e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:20 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 178 runs in today's IPL match, Royal Challengers Bangalore's score at the end of 10 overs was 77 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Shreyas Gopal bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

Jaydev Unadkat bowled the 6th over of the innings where the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

4 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Jaydev Unadkat where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.7. At the same stage, RR were 80/3. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 101 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 10.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
‘Don’t harbour any illusions’: BJP on Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In