IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:45 IST
At the end of 15 overs of the 40th match of IPL 2020, RR's total is 105/3. In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.
3 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.
Jason Holder bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.
4 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.
9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem which was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit a four.
The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.
The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.
