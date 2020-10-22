IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 20:45 IST

At the end of 15 overs of the 40th match of IPL 2020, RR's total is 105/3. In the last 5 overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

3 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar where he kept things tight.

Jason Holder bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem which was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit a four.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

