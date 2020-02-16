IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Mumbai Indians fixture list, Mumbai Indians full schedule

cricket

IPL 2020 will kickoff with Chennai Super Kings taking on Mumbai Indians in the first match at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. There is a big change in the schedule and the Saturday doubleheaders have been done away with, and there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season - all of them will take place on a Sunday. Mumbai Indians, the defending champion and the most successful team in the tournament, will be eyeing yet another trophy this season. They beefed up their stocks when they acquired Australia’s big-hitting batsman Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.

I’m happy to get Chris Lynn at any price. Chris Lynn is one name that we’ve discussed for a long time and we were in it in the bigger auction also and now when he got released last year from KKR to be back, he brings that X-factor to the squad I think. He has taken so many games away from Mumbai Indians last year in Kolkata when he got a 29-ball 54. So, very happy to have him in the squad and I think he’ll bring an X-factor to the XI and to the squad,” co-owner of Mumbai Indians, Akash Ambani said after the auctions.

Here is their full schedule:

Home games:

Sunday 29th March vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 5th April vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wednesday 15th April vs Rajasthan Royals

Monday 20th April vs Kings XI Punjab

Tuesday 28th April vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Friday 1st May vs Delhi Capitals

Saturday 9th May vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Away games:

Wednesday 1st April vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wednesday 8th April vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunday 12th April vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Friday 24th April vs Chennai Super Kings

Wednesday 6th May vs Delhi Capitals

Monday 11th May vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunday 17th May vs Royal Challengers Bangalore