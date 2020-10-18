IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: David Warner shatters Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to score 5000 runs in the tournament

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:15 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Sunday achieved a huge milestone in their IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Warner broke Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to 5000 runs in the IPL.

Warner comprehensively beat Kohli to the milestone. The SRH captain, who is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score 5000 runs in the tournament achieved the milestone in his 135th innings while Kohli had done it in 157 innings.

The third in the list is Suresh Raina, who got to 5000 IPL runs in 173 innngs followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (in 187 innings)

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL by innings

D Warner 135* inns

V Kohli 157 inns

S Raina 173 inns

R Sharma 187 inns

Warner surprised everyone when did not walk out to open the batting with Jonny Bairstow in SRH’s 164-run chase.

Williamson opened for SRH and got out for 29 off 19 balls. Warner came in to bat at No.4.

The Australia left-hander is also the first overseas cricketer to score 5000 IPL runs. Warner, who has four hundreds to his name, is fourth on the list of all-time highest scorers in the IPL behind Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma.

Dinesh Karthik’s carefree approach was well complemented by skipper Eoin Morgan’s grace as Kolkata Knight Riders managed a par 163 for five.

Karthik (29 not out) and Morgan (34 off 23 balls) joined forces at 105 for four and added 58 runs in the last five overs after 150 was looking a tall-order at one stage.

Morgan’s innings had three fours and a flicked six over mid-wicket off Basil Thampi while Karthik hit a couple of sixes and an equal number of boundaries.

T Natarajan (2/40) was the most successful bowler but it was Vijay Shankar (1/20 in 4 overs) who was the most economical.

Rahul Tripathi (23 off 15 balls) gave the first charge in the Powerplay as he hit Natarajan for a straight six and a pulled boundary while Shubman Gill (36 off 37 balls) struggled to time the ball, save an over from Thampi when he got three successive fours.

Tripathi couldn’t maintain the momentum as an ugly cross-batted hoick off Natarajan only ended in the bails flying off.

Gill however after those flurry of fours found it difficult to up the ante. Nitish Rana (29 off 19 balls) looked in good nick after a gap of few games.

He straight away took on rival team’s best bowler Rashid Khan and deposited him straight for a six and also found a couple of boundaries.

But Gill’s inability to rotate strike did put KKR in a spot of bother as he tried an inside out lofted shot off Rashid. Priyam Garg, running towards his left from long-off, took a brilliant diving catch to see the opener’s back.

Gill’s dismissal was followed by Rana’s who mis-timed a shot off Vijay Shankar and was again caught by Garg, who ran forward to take a well-judged catch.

Andre Russell’s (9 off 11 balls) season just got from bad to worse as his shot off Natarajan’s slower one landed in the hands of Shankar at deep mid-wicket boundary. From a stable 87 for 1 in the 12th over, KKR had slumped to 105 for 4 at the end of the 15th over.

