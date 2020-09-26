e-paper
Sep 26, 2020
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: Why David Warner is Kolkata Knight Riders’ biggest threat

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: Why David Warner is Kolkata Knight Riders’ biggest threat

The Aussie opener has scored 829 runs against KKR so far in 21 games at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 147.77. Warner is currently the 2nd player in the list of who players who have scored most runs against KKR.

cricket Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Delhi
SRH batsman David Warner celebrates after reaching his century during the Indian Premier League 2019.
SRH batsman David Warner celebrates after reaching his century during the Indian Premier League 2019.(PTI)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. KKR lost their first game of the season against the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 49 runs and they will be eager to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side, though, will not have it easy, especially with SRH captain David Warner having such a good record against them.

The Aussie opener has scored 829 runs against KKR so far in 21 games at an average of 43.63 and a strike rate of 147.77. Warner is currently the 2nd player in the list of who players who have scored most runs against KKR.

If Warner scores 74 runs, he will surpass Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to take the top spot in the list. It’s a record that Warner will definitely be keeping an eye on.

READ | KKR vs SRH Preview: Hurt Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad out to address batting woes

Not only that, the highest individual score against KKR in IPL is that of David Warner, only. The left-handed batsman had scored 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against KKR in IPL 2017.

Warner also has the joined 3rd most 50+ scores (6) against KKR along with Shikhar Dhawan in IPL. Only Suresh Raina (9) and Rohit Sharma (7) have scored more 50+ scores against the franchise.

In the list of players who have scored most sixes against KKR, Warner is at the 2nd position, with 37 sixes in his tally. Only Chris Gayle, with 49 sixes, has hammered more sixes against KKR.

KKR spinner Kuldeep Yadav will the key figure for KKR to counter Warner’s threat. In four games, Kuldeep has dismissed Warner twice, while the batsman has scored 53 runs in 37 balls against the spinner.

Both KKR and SRH lost their opening game of the season and will be looking to pick up their first win of IPL 2020 on Saturday.

