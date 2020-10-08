e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and SRH of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sun Risers Hyderabad has managed to get to a total of 201 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Sun Risers Hyderabad managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Jonny Bairstow was the highest scorer with 97 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 160 runs to the innings.

1 run and 2 wickets came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

4 runs and a wicket came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh where he kept things tight.

The 18th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where 12 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 20th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one as 14 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 202 at 10.1 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers restrict SRH to 201/6
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: KXIP bowlers restrict SRH to 201/6
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
2 TV channel owners arrested for ratings fraud, Republic TV on radar: Cops
Gayle was going to play today: Kumble reveals why he had to change his mind
Gayle was going to play today: Kumble reveals why he had to change his mind
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
Watch: The fly that set Twitter abuzz during VP debate between Pence & Harris
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In