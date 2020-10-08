IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:14 IST

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

9 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four.

The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

6 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 5th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 10 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, SRH were 52/0. Kings XI Punjab need 165 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.0.

