Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - SRH Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 22nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:14 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

Chasing a target of 202 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

9 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four.

The 2nd over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

6 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by T Natarajan where he kept things tight.

Khaleel Ahmed bowled the 5th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 10 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, SRH were 52/0. Kings XI Punjab need 165 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 11.0.

