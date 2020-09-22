e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: ‘It was quite painful,’ David Warner comments on all-rounder Marsh’s ankle injury

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: ‘It was quite painful,’ David Warner comments on all-rounder Marsh’s ankle injury

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Marsh, who helped Australia to a one-day international series win over world champions England earlier this month, turned his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery.

cricket Updated: Sep 22, 2020 09:25 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.(PTI)
         

When Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Australian all-rounder Mitch Marsh in the Indian Premier League auctions in 2019, it looked they have captured one of the best bargain buys. Marsh is a fast-bowling all-rounder with a tendency to go big with the bat. Big things were expected from him as he arrived in UAE after an impressive display against England. But in his first match of IPL 2020, Marsh suffered a painful-looking ankle injury against Royal Challenger Bangalore on Monday.

He had to be forced off the field as it looks like SRH are going to lose their star all-rounder for a considerable period of time.Marsh, who helped Australia to a one-day international series win over world champions England earlier this month, turned his right ankle while trying to stop a drive from compatriot Aaron Finch after bowling his second delivery.

READ | David Warner says there were four things that happened during RCB vs SRH match he had ‘never seen before’

The 28-year-old managed two more balls before limping from the field, although he did manage to get out to face one delivery with the bat at number 10 as Hyderabad battled to stave off the 10-run loss to Virat Kohli’s side.

“Doesn’t look great,” his captain and international team mate David Warner said in a TV interview.

“A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight.

“He’s got to get an X-ray, hopefully it’s not too bad. Obviously what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can’t put any weight on it. Fingers crossed.”

This year’s IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marsh would have been hoping for a good run of matches in Dubai before he heads back to Australia to try to force his way into contention for the much-anticipated home test series against India.

(with Reuters inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

