IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:22 IST

Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 10 overs was 67 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

T Natarajan bowled the 6th over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

11 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Abhishek Sharma which was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals batsmen hit 2 fours.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rashid Khan who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar and it was an expensive one. Rajasthan Royals's batsmen hit a four to ensure 11 runs came off the over.

Rashid Khan bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.7. At the same stage, SRH were 63/1. Rajasthan Royals need 92 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.2.

