IPL 2020 - SRH Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 18:48 IST

Chasing a target of 159 runs in today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals's score at the end of 15 overs was 94 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rashid Khan where he kept things tight.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Vijay Shankar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

4 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma where he kept things tight.

T Natarajan bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 6.3. At the same stage, SRH were 96/2. Rajasthan Royals need 65 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 13.0.

Follow live score and updates from IPL