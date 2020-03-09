IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad team profile - SRH Full squad, SRH players to watch out for

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 15:13 IST

The Sunrisers have retained most of their core players and have also appointed David Warner as the captain of the side. Warner and Bairstow have forged a sensational opening pair and with an in-form Manish Pandey to bolster the middle order, the side has a great chance to go all the way. Their biggest strength is their bowling attack as well as the presence of superb all-rounders in the arsenal.

FULL SQUAD

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi

THREE INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Manish Pandey – He was quite a revelation when he was promoted to number 3 last season and has continued his good form right through this season and also for the Indian team. He will be a key component of SRH’s top order, more so with the T20 World Cup slated to be held later this year.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a key figure for the Sunrisers Hyderabad for several years. The speedster will look to pick up early wickets and lead the bowling unit once again. Bhuvneshwar is lethal in the first six overs by swinging the new ball both ways.

Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul was one of the star bowlers in IPL 2018. The speedster can bowl at a quick pace and hits the deck hard with his deliveries. Kaul is the first change bowler in the side. After the ball loses a bit of shine, Kaul takes over and bowls with the spinners in action from the other end.

THREE OVERSEAS PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

DAVID WARNER

David Warner will lead the side this season and has been in sensational form in white ball cricket for Australia. He is very consistent in the IPL and will look to continue his good run this season.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was the highest scorer in IPL 2018 with 735 runs. He was replaced by Warner as captain, but remains an important cog in the side. He was brilliant against India in the T20I series and showed he has the game to be successful even in the shortest format.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been the trump card for Sunrisers Hyderabad and he will be the main bowler once again in this season. The Afghan leg-spinner is a star figure and has been a dominant force all across the world in this format.

PAST RECORD

2013 – Playoffs

2014 – sixth

2015 – sixth

2016 – Champions

2017 – Playoffs

2018 – Runners-up

2019 - Fourth