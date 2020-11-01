IPL 2020: ‘T20 ka Bradman,’ Virender Sehwag names the ‘greatest that there has ever been’

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:51 IST

Chris Gayle again showed the world why he is considered one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen of all time. Gayle, despite being 41-years-old, has shown no signs of slowing down. During the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gayle has continued to produce the good for Kings XI Punjab.

Against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, Gayle was the best batsman on the night as he fell just short of a century. Gayle was dismissed for 99 by Jofra Archer in the last over of the match. Gayle hit 8 sixes and 6 boundaries in his innings as KXIP reached a score of 185 runs. Along the way, Gayle also smashed his 1000th six in the shortest format of the game against RR.

It led to former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag calling Gayle T20 cricket’s Don Bradman.

“T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayle. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle. Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR,” Sehwag tweeted.

Australian legend Bradman is considered to be the greatest cricketer ever to have played the game. Bradman called time on his career in 1948 and till now no one has been able to challenge his batting average of 99.94.

The West Indian is leading the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games.

Rajasthan Royals thrashed KXIP on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive. They are now in fifth place in the points table and will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KXIP are still alive in the playoff race as they are at fourth spot with 12 points in 13 games, just above Rajasthan Royals (12 points) courtesy of better net run-rate. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1.

(with ANI inputs)