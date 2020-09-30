e-paper
IPL 2020: They'll always be there - Shane Warne names four teams who will finish on top and make the play-offs in Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: They’ll always be there - Shane Warne names four teams who will finish on top and make the play-offs in Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Legendary Australian leg-spinner picked four teams he believed will finish on to four of the Indian Premier League points table and make the play-offs this year.

cricket Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL2020: Shane Warne names the sides who will make the play-off this year
IPL2020: Shane Warne names the sides who will make the play-off this year(Twitter)
         

Former Australia leg-spinner and current Rajasthan Royals mentor Shane Warne named the four sides who he thinks will make it to the play-offs of IPL 2020. It’s still early days in the tournament but the four sides - Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab - who generally languish at the bottom half of the points table in the IPL are hogging the top four spots currently.

Warne however kept his faith in the most successful teams of the IPL Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to make a comeback in the tournament.

“Four teams, Rajasthan Royals. I think it’s hard to go past Chennai Super Kings, they will always be there or thereabouts,” Warne told PTI.

IPL 2020 live score, KKR vs RR

Warne picked Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as his top four sides to make the play-off for this year’s IPL.

“I think Mumbai Indians will be there too, they have got a very well-balanced squad and the fourth spot, I will probably have to lean towards Delhi Capitals. DC has got a lot of firepower so I think they’ll be the fourth team,” he said.

Warne was very impressed with Sanju Samson, who has so far taken the IPL by fire by hitting 16 sixes in just two matches.

‘’I hope Sanju has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year, I think you will see him representing India in all forms of the game,”

The legendary Australian is impressed with Samson’s maturity and his evolution as a batsman, who is taking way more responsibility in this edition.

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

