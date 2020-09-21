‘Umpire should have been man of the match’: Virender Sehwag fuming after an umpiring howler in DC vs KXIP match

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:27 IST

The second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League was a riveting affair. Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab battled hard to outperform each other at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The margin of error was such that even a single run counted a lot. Both teams were neck to neck in their quota of 20 overs. Both teams were tied at 157 for 8 as the match went into a Super Over. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a brilliant Super Over to clinch the match for Capitals.

However, there was a moment of controversy in the last over that DC bowled. It appears that ICC’s new Elite Panel entrant Nitin Menon’s howler may have cost Kings XI Punjab their first IPL game of the season against DC.

Before the match went into Super Over, TV footage showed that square leg umpire Menon had called a “run short” when Chris Jordan took a couple of runs off Rabada in the 19th over while playing towards long-on area.

The TV replays showed that Jordan legally completed the first run and the bat was inside the crease. However to KXIP’s horror, Jordan was declared a “short run” which means he didn’t enter his bat inside the crease which wasn’t the case.

If that run would have been allowed, it would have meant that KXI would have won the match inside the 20 overs.

Former India captain Virender Sehwag and his opening partner Aakash Chopra lashed out at Menon”I don’t agree with the man of the match choice. The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference,” Sehwag tweeted.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7u7KKJXCLb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Chopra and former Delhi Daredevils coach Trent Woodhill also criticised the umpiring and that technology wasn’t used.

One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight #IPL2020 is likely to be... https://t.co/juCLU375jg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 20, 2020

“One short that wasn’t. Technology must take over in these cases.....but that’s possible if only the third umpire spotted it in time. What if #KXIP don’t make it to the final four by 2 points?? Tight,” Chopra wondered aloud. KXIP can appeal to the IPL Governing Council for a change in decision.

(with PTI inputs)