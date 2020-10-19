IPL 2020: ‘Was the World Cup final of 2019 a better game,’ Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag react to the day of Super Overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:48 IST

Sunday was a day of dramatic run-chases and spectacular death bowling. Super Overs are a rarity in cricket. However, Sunday had not one but two matches ending in a tie. But even two Super Overs weren’t enough as the day had three Super Overs to decide the fate of matches. While the first one between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders ended in a tie due to David Warner’s heroics, second match went down to the wire due to expert death bowling by Mumbai Indians’ pacers.

Lockie Ferguson bowled a magnificent over as he dismissed Warner and Abdul Samad to restrict SRH to just 2 runs. KKR won the match easily.

READ | ‘Shami wanted to bowl six yorkers in Super Over,’ KL Rahul lauds Kings XI Punjab pace spearhead

However, the second match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab was even more enthralling. KXIP could only manage five runs in the Super Over but Mohammad Shami bowled superbly as MI also ended up hitting the same amount of runs. The match headed into another Super Over as KXIP eventually managed to get over the line.

The day of Super Overs was an exciting moment for the fans as Twitter went into a meltdown due to the emotions. Several cricketers and fans reacted to the IPL matches that happened on Sunday. Here are some of the reactions.

Hey, a second super over pic.twitter.com/AnLEsjF1XO — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Din Ek, Super over Do.

Bahut Nainsaafi hai.



The best thing of 2020, the Indian Premier League for a reason. #MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

READ| ‘Finally the right utilisation of DK,’ Sanjay Manjrekar lauds KKR for sending Dinesh Karthik at No.6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders maintained their hold on the top four position in the IPL 2020 Points Table after picking up a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad via Super Over. Locke Ferguson cleaned up David Warner and Abdul Samad as SRH set a target of 3 for KKR to win in the Super Over. Dinesh Karthik and skipper Eoin Morgan finished off the 3-run chase as KKR picked up the much-needed win.

Kings XI Punjab won the second super over against Mumbai Indians after scores levelled twice - once in the allotted 20 overs and then again in the first Super Over - in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai.