IPL 2020: Why KKR are not playing Sunil Narine against RCB - Explained

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 19:42 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders made a huge call in the Indian Premier League 2020 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday when they decided to sit out off-spinner Sunil Narine and brought in Tom Banton into the team. It was a tough call by KKR as Narine was one of the key figures that had helped KKR in defeating Kings XI Punjab in their previous game. Narine had bowled a couple of economical overs that built pressure on KXIP in chase, and tilted the match in KKR’s favour.

But after the match, an IPL press releases said that Narine was reported for Suspected Illegal Bowling action by the umpire during the match. As per the rules, Narine was place in the Warning List but was allowed to continue to bowl further in the tournament. But the rules also stated that if Narine was reported once more, he would be suspended from bowling further in the tournament until cleared. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

On being asked at the toss about why Narine is not playing, Karthik said that the franchise has already released a statement on the same. “We had put our request statement, and you can just take a look at it. We have expressed our statements there,” Karthik said.

Before the start of the contest, KKR had issued an official statement, in which they said that they are working closely with the IPL Governing Council to resolve the issue.

“Mr. Sunil Narine was reported for suspect action by the match officials after KKR’s match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi. This came as a surprise to the franchise and Mr. Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC accredited facility.

“Furthermore, he was playing his 6th game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far.

“Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter,” KKR said in its statement.

RCB elected to bat after winning the toss against KKR in Sharjah.