IPL 2020: 'With due to respect to Bumrah and Boult, the Man of the Match should've been a batsman' - Sanjay Manjrekar

IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar agreed that both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult did a commendable job with the new ball early on but according to him the match-winning impact in the MI vs DC match was made by a batsman.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 17:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dubai: Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians during the Qualifier 1 cricket match against Delhi Capitals at Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar did not agree with the decision of awarding the Player of the Match award to Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match of award for his career-best figures of 4/14 which helped MI beat DC by 57 runs and advance to their sixth IPL final.

Manjrekar agreed that both Bumrah and Trent Boult did a commendable job with the new ball early on but according to him the match-winning impact in the MI vs DC match was made by a batsman.

“The match winning impact was made by batsmen. With due respect to Boult & Bumrah, MOM should have been a batsman,” Manjrekar tweeted.

 

“When adjudicating the MOM award one must look at how the game was placed at the half way stage, MI had almost sealed the game with their batting,” Manjrekar argued.

Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38 balls) laid the platform on which Ishan Kishan (55 not out) and Hardik Pandya (37 no off 14 balls) cashed in to take their team to 200 for 5. Kishan and Hardik Pandya took 78 runs in the final five overs to push MI to 200 which was otherwise looking like a 180 score at best.

The pressure of scoreboard was writ large on a wobbly Capitals top-order with Trent Boult (2/9 in 2 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/14 in 4 overs) producing a ‘Test match opening spell” to eventually blow out the opposition for 143 for 8.

Bumrah, who snatched the Purple Cap from DC pacer Kagiso Rabada, said it was a good feeling to win the Player of the Match as the batsmen generally sweep the awards.

“Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it’s good to get it as a bowler (laughs). Ah no, I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy.”

(With PTI inputs)

