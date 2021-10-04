IPL 2021: 'He's taken what, three wickets this season?' - Aakash Chopra 'worried' about R Ashwin's form

It has not been a good season for Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League 2021 with the ball. The right-arm spinner has picked just four wickets so far for Delhi Capitals in nine matches, and since the restart of the tournament in the UAE -- he has only picked three for DC.

Ashwin has been included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup, but former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed concern over his form as he has not done much for DC in the UAE so far.

Also read: 'In my eyes, we have won the series 2-1': Rohit Sharma has his say on impending result of India vs England Test series

Speaking ahead of DC's clash against Chennai Super Kings on Monday, Chopra, in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel said that he is worried about Ashwin.

“I expect Ashwin to bowl too full quota of four overs and [without too many action changes] bowl from a single spot because he's too good a bowler," Chopra said.

“I am a bit worried from an Indian perspective because nothing has happened since his selection in the Indian team. He's taken what, three wickets this season?” he added.

"His economy is now touching nearly eight, [he conceded] 40 runs in four overs in the last game on a Sharjah pitch, I mean, that is surprising,” Chopra further said.

DC have already qualified for the playoffs and the contest on Monday against CSK is a crucial game between the two teams to pick up the top spit in the IPL 2021 table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON