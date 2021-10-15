IPL 2021 Final, CSK Predicted XI vs KKR: MS Dhoni's CSK likely to assemble same playing XI

MS Dhoni will look to lift his fourth Indian Premier League trophy when Chennai Super Kings play Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Friday evening. Unlike the previous edition, where CSK finished second-last, the team enjoyed a great campaign, finishing second on the points table. With match-winners present in both departments, one can rule CSK as favourites going into the contest.

If we look at batting, Ruturaj Gaikwad is in top form and the team will hope for some fireworks from the youngster. Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will join forces with Gaikwad at the top. Apart from the duo, the team also have other star performers in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings road to final: How MS Dhoni's CSK attained redemption this season

Here is a look at CSK Predicted XI vs KKR:

1. Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the CSK batting along with senior partner Faf du Plessis. The right-handed batter is in supreme form and recently slammed his maiden ton in the competition. He is also the number one contender for the Orange Cap and is just 23 runs away from KL Rahul, who currently sits at the top with 626 runs.

2. Faf du Plessis: The former South Africa skipper is another reason behind CSK's dominating campaign in IPL 2021. He too is among the runs and sits right behind his partner Gaikwad with 547 runs from 15 outings.

3. Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali's inclusion provides MSD with an extra option in both departments of the game. The all-rounder has so far amassed 320 runs from 14 matches and has picked six wickets at an economy rate of just over six.

4. Robin Uthappa: With Suresh Raina injured, Robin Uthappa has filled in the hole perfectly and his 44-ball 63 against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. It may earn him a spot in the playing XI.

5. MS Dhoni: While we are still unsure about Dhoni's commitments to CSK, fans would love to see the 40-year-old finish the tournament with another silverware. Twice in the second leg, Dhoni left the fans in awe with his vintage hitting, with the latest coming in the previous clash against Capitals, with the CSK captain whacking Tom Curran for three fours in the 20th over.

6. Ravindra Jadeja: The all-rounder has been a star performer for the IPL franchise, and despite batting lower down the order he has accumulated 227 runs from 15 matches. With the ball, he has picked 11 wickets.

7. Shardul Thakur: The bowling all-rounder, who was upgraded from a net bowler to the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, will look to head into the competition on a positive note. Going by the name 'Lord' among his fans, Thakur has so far picked 18 wickets from 15 matches and can be handy with the bat too.

8. Dwayne Bravo: CSK would look to make the most out of Dwayne Bravo's experience, who has been a valuable asset to the side both with the bat and ball.

9. Deepak Chahar: In all likelihood, Deepak Chahar will spearhead the CSK bowling attack along with Josh Hazlewood in the contest. The seamer, who recently made headlines for his romantic gesture, will now look to finish the campaign on a high.

ALSO READ | 'It may be a bizarre call': Gautam Gambhir names unlikely option as player to lead Delhi Capitals next season

10. Josh Hazlewood: The Aussie quick is a match-winner and his performance against the Capitals is proof of it. Josh kept a tight line throughout the match and provided his side with two big blows in form of Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer.

11. Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu's selection in the side will add depth in the CSK middle-order. He has so far amassed 257 runs in the current campaign, with 72* being his best.

Our CSK Predicted XI vs KKR: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Dwayne Bravo