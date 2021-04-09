'Generally, Virat does not get out like that': Chopra names the 'contest to watch out for' in MI vs RCB match

The first match of the Indian Premier League 2021 is set to be a mouth-watering contest between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The opening match of the season will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and could set the tone for both the teams in IPL 2021.

MI are the defending champions while RCB are looking to clinch their first-ever title. The first match of IPL 2021 will also see a interesting contest between two opposing players.

READ | Virat Kohli says he sees 'different energy' about Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2021

Jasprit Bumrah will be up against Virat Kohli and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra named it the contest to watch out for in the first match.

"The contest to watch out for, I mean the box-office contest which you will pay to watch and is the best vs best and that is Bumrah vs Kohli. Kohli is coming in good form while Bumrah is coming after a break," said Chopra on his Youtube channel.

“Kohli will be opening the batting and Bumrah will be in front of him with the new ball. It is an interesting contest because Bumrah has managed to get under the skin of Kohli.”

READ | 'Their entire team is set and they look a very solid side': Ojha names 'most confident side' of IPL 2021

"As soon as Kohli comes to bat, the captain Rohit gives Bumrah the ball and he bowls bouncers and has got him out two-three times while playing the pull shot," added Chopra.

The former KKR batsman-turned commentator said that Kohli gets out to Bumrah in unusual fashion.

"Generally Virat does not get out like that, he keeps his ego aside. But against Bumrah he has tried to hit him and got out while playing a bad shot. So, that's the contest I am looking forward to watch," Chopra concluded.