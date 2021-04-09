'Their entire team is set and they look a very solid side': Ojha names 'most confident side' of IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League is back with its 14th edition. This time, the tournament will be held in India after BCCI decided to hold the 2020 edition in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 2021 edition of the IPL.

Several sides will again be vying for the IPL title this year but the favourites again look to be five-time champions Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led side have been dominant in the last two years and have grabbed the title in two successive seasons.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha also believes that MI look like a ‘complete side’ before IPL 2021. However, Ojha cautioned that MI shouldn’t get overconfident in their quest to clinch their third successive title.

"MI looks a complete side, they haven't changed much in the past couple of years. Even in the auction this year they were looking for replacements.

"Their entire team is set, and they look a very solid side. With back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, I think they look like the most confident side. They should have confidence but not be overconfident," Pragyan Ojha said on Sports Today.

"I say this before every IPL that the tournament is all about how the players gel together. You can have 11 amazing individuals but as a team they might not gel because they don't have the time to get to know each other.

"The biggest challenge is how everyone gels together, what kind of form they are in, what kind of mental space they are in.

Ojha played for Mumbai Indians for 4 seasons between 2012 and 2015 and twice won the IPL title with them.