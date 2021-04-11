IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh returns after 699 days, almost dismisses David Warner on his first ball - WATCH
Harbhajan Singh.(KKR/Twitter)
Harbhajan Singh.(KKR/Twitter)
cricket

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh returns after 699 days, almost dismisses David Warner on his first ball - WATCH

IPL 2021: This is Harbhajan's first professional cricket game in 699 days. His last appearance was for Chennai Super Kings on May 12th, 2019, on the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 09:54 PM IST

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was named in the playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders' first game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, and he almost pulled off a miracle moment in his first over.

This is Harbhajan's first professional cricket game in 699 days. His last appearance was for Chennai Super Kings on May 12th, 2019, in the IPL 2019 final against Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs KKR - LIVE SCORE!

After KKR posted a total of 187/6 in 20 overs, skipper Eoin Morgan handed the first over to Harbhajan, with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner opening the innings for Sunrisers.


On the 4th ball of the over, Warner faced his first delivery, and he miscued it straight to Pat Cummins.

The Aussie speedster dived towards the ball, managed to get both hands on it, but the ball popped out at the last second, giving Warner a prestigious lifeline in the match.

It would have Harbhajan's first wicket in 701 days, if Cummins had taken the catch.

Luckily, for KKR, seamer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Warner for 3 in the next over as the left-hander edged it straight to Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 harbhajan singh
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP