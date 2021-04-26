IPL 2021: India head coach Ravi Shastri lauds CSK's Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show against RCB, reveals his nickname

The cricket fraternity, especially the Indian colony, is currently going gaga over Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who single-handedly powered his team a 69-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also joined the bandwagon. (Full IPL 2021 Coverage)

Current and former cricketers, fans, experts, and commentators have taken to Twitter to hail Jadeja- who smashed 62 off 28 balls, including smashing 37 runs off the last over of the first innings, and pocketed 3/13 in 4 overs in the second. Ravi Shastri also took to Twitter to lavish rich praise on the Indian player and reveal his hilarious nickname.

ALSO READ| 'Was ready for it': Dhoni's advice that helped Jadeja smash 37 runs in 20th over

He wrote: "Not for nothing we call him Gary Jadeja. Sheer brilliance -@imjadeja @ChennaiIPL #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB"

Opting to bat first, CSK experienced a solid start with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis putting on 74 runs for the first wicket. Once the former was dismissed for 33, Suresh Raina chipped in with a cameo of 24. However, RCB pegged back with quick wickets as the current Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel dismissed Raina and du Plessis (50) in one over.

Reeling at 117/3 in 15 overs, CSK needed a strong finish and they got just that. Jadeja's blistering knock powered CSK to 191/4.

In response, RCB started off ferociously with opener Devdutt Padikkal only dealing in boundaries. They surged to 44/0 in three overs. CSK then, through Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur clawed their way back. While Curran dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli for 8, Thakur sent Padikkal packing on 34.

Three-time champions CSK next take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 28.