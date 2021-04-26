IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs KKR: Chris Gayle or Andre Russell – who will set the stage on fire; toss upcoming
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs KKR: Chris Gayle or Andre Russell – who will set the stage on fire; toss upcoming

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 21 Updates: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 match no. 21 here.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 06:55 PM IST

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab will enter the contest after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last game and will look to carry on the winning momentum. KKR, on the other hand, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their previous encounter. They need to work on the problem areas in order to snap their losing streak.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 26, 2021 06:55 PM IST

    IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Score: Pitch Report

    "There is a lovely even covering of grass on this pitch and that suggests that batsmen would be licking their lips. Not a big ground and there should be value for runs. The captain winning the toss would want to chase," reckons Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports network

  • APR 26, 2021 06:50 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR: When and where to watch live streaming

    All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match Today between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. - CLICK HERE

  • APR 26, 2021 06:45 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Predicted XI

    Here's our PBKS predicted XI against KKR


    KL Rahul (Captain/WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin

  • APR 26, 2021 06:41 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score: KKR Predicted XI

    Let's have a look at our KKR Predicted XI against PBKS


    Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

  • APR 26, 2021 06:35 PM IST

    Chris Gayle vs KKR bowlers

    vs Harbhajan Singh: 102 runs 5 dismissals

    vs Andre Russell: 82 runs, 2 dismissals

    vs Sunil Narine: 65 runs, 2 dismissals

  • APR 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST

    Sunil Narine vs PBKS

    Sunil Narine has scalped 28 wickets against Punjab, at an average of 18.18. It's the second-best figures by any bowler against PBKS, after Umesh Yadav's tally of 29. Narine also has an economy of 6.97 against Punjab.

  • APR 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST

    Possible milestones for Eoin Morgan

    • 7000: Eoin Morgan is 43 runs away from completing 7,000 runs across T20s


    • 1000: Eoin Morgan is 93 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL


    • 50: Eoin Morgan is 8 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL
  • APR 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR: Wickets by Seamers in IPL 2021

    Punjab Kings: 17

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 17


    The Knight Riders seamers have only taken 17 wickets this season and will require a huge boost as they will be playing at Ahmedabad. Their economy is also the worst in IPL 2021 so far. They are the only side whose pace bowlers are conceding at over 9 an over.

  • APR 26, 2021 06:15 PM IST

    IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR's fragile top-order

    KKR are on a run of 4-consecutive losses and a lot of it has come down to their under-fire top-order. They had an average powerplay score of 47.5 in the opening two games, which has come down to 42.33 in the last 3 games.


    Much of it has come down to Nitish Rana fading away after a bright start. After registering 137 runs in his opening two games, he has gone to add just 49 runs in his next 3 innings.


    Also, Shubman Gill is averaging just 16.00 so far this season, his worst in any IPL season so far.

  • APR 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR: In last five encounters

    PBKS won by 8 wickets (Match 46, IPL 2020)

    KKR won by 2 runs (Match 24, IPL 2020)

    KKR won by 7 wickets (Match 52, IPL 2019)

    KKR won by 28 runs (Match 6, IPL 2019)

    KKR won by 31 runs (Match 44, IPL 2018)

  • APR 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR: KL Rahul in IPL 2021

    Between overs 1-6: 71 balls, 71 runs, 100 S/R

    Between overs 7-15: 110 runs, 73 balls, 150.68 S/R

    Between overs 16-20: 40 runs, 22 balls, 181.81 S/R

  • APR 26, 2021 06:01 PM IST

    Best Figures by a Punjab Kings Bowler this season

    Arshdeep Singh: 3/35 vs RR in Mumbai

    Ravi Bishnoi: 2/21 vs MI in Chennai

    Mohammed Shami: 2/21 vs MI in Chennai

  • APR 26, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR: Head to head

    Total matches: 27

    PBKS won: 9

    KKR won: 18

  • APR 26, 2021 05:50 PM IST

    IPL 2021, Live Score: PBKS in last five games

    vs MI: Won by 9 wickets

    vs SRH: Lost by 9 wickets

    vs DC: Lost by 6 wickets

    vs CSK: Lost by 6 wickets

    vs RR: Won by 4 runs

  • APR 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders in last five games

    vs RR: lost by 6 wickets

    vs CSK: lost by 18 runs

    vs RCB: lost by 38 runs

    vs MI: lost by 10 runs

    vs SRH: won by 10 runs

  • APR 26, 2021 05:40 PM IST

    Punjab Kings Squad

    KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

  • APR 26, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

    Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora

  • APR 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 21 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ahmedabad leg begins today as both teams will lock horns at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium - the world's largest cricket stadium. It's a new venue but the challenge remains as tough as ever for KKR. They are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table and will aim to return among winning ways. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to continue the momentum they got after defeating Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter. Who will win the battle of Motera - stay tuned with us to find out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl
e-paper
Wasim Jaffer and Pat Cummins. (Twitter/IPL)
Wasim Jaffer and Pat Cummins. (Twitter/IPL)
cricket

'Give him a PAT on the back'; Jaffer asks KKR to give Cummins 'a night off'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Australian pacer has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, to come forward and donate as the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
File image of a cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

India, Aus and Pak among eight countries to compete in women's T20 at 2022 CWG

PTI | , Dubai
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The seven countries have secured qualifications as a result of their standings in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as on April 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Cricket Score
cricket

PBKS vs KKR Live: Gayle or Russell– who'll set the stage on fire; toss upcoming

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 06:55 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 21 Updates: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Follow the live updates of PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 match no. 21 here.
READ FULL STORY
Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis. (ANI Photo/IPL)
Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis. (ANI Photo/IPL)
cricket

Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone had gone back home citing bubble fatigue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BCCI logo.(Twitter)
BCCI logo.(Twitter)
cricket

Early exits as COVID cases surge in India; BCCI says league will go on

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The 34-year-old Ashwin, competing for Delhi Capitals, decided to take a break saying that his family is currently "putting up a fight against COVID-19" and he wants to support them. He hopes to return to the side "if things go in the right direction".
READ FULL STORY
Close
KKR pacer Pat Cummins(Twitter)
KKR pacer Pat Cummins(Twitter)
cricket

Twitter salutes Cummins for donating $ 50,000 to PM Cares fund

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Pat Cummins on Monday informed he has donated to PM-Cares fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for India's hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Imran Tahir of CSK in action against RCB in match 19 of IPL 2021(IPL/BCCI)
Imran Tahir of CSK in action against RCB in match 19 of IPL 2021(IPL/BCCI)
cricket

'You inspire me': Tahir tells Jadeja, reveals reason behind direct hit vs RCB

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • CSK's Imran Tahir received high praise from one of the best fielders in the world in Ravindra Jadeja, who spoke very highly of his fitness and spirits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pat Cummins . (ANI Photo/ IPL Twitter)
Pat Cummins . (ANI Photo/ IPL Twitter)
cricket

Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to help India in battle against Covid

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 04:30 PM IST
"India is a country I've come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I've ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said in his post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag.(HT Photo)
Former cricketer Virender Sehwag.(HT Photo)
cricket

Sehwag says KKR batter is a 'long-format player', suggests changes in top-order

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 05:24 PM IST
IPL 2021:' At the moment, he's playing with very hard hands where neither he's been able to time the ball nor collect runs,' Sehwag added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of KKR mentor David Hussey(Screengrab)
File image of KKR mentor David Hussey(Screengrab)
cricket

KKR mentor David Hussey reveals Aus players nervous about getting locked out

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • KKR mentor David Hussey has revealed that some of the Australian players are a bit nervous about going back home in the wake of a COVID-19 surge in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia quick Andrew Tye in action.(Getty Images)
Australia quick Andrew Tye in action.(Getty Images)
cricket

RR's Andrew Tye reveals why he left IPL 2021 to return to Australia

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals pacer Andrew Tye admitted that he left Indian Premier League 2021 to avoid a situation in which he gets locked out of Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
DC coach Ricky Ponting(Special arrangement)
cricket

'Quite grim': Ponting admits players going through 'difficult' times

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that the situation outside the IPL bubble is quite "grim" and has also urged his players to not shy away from having conversations on the same to remain calm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals.(ANI Photo/RR Twitter)
Chetan Sakariya of Rajasthan Royals.(ANI Photo/RR Twitter)
cricket

Left is right in this season of IPL

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • Unadkat, Sakariya, Singh and Ahmed are among the crop of left-arm pacers who have hit form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)
cricket

I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs: Williamson

PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 01:21 PM IST
The New Zealander's latest tryst with the Super Over came on Sunday night when his team Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to achieve the desired result in its IPL match against Delhi Capitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan.(PTI)
Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Rashid Khan.(PTI)
ipl

I told Rishabh that I too can bowl the Super Over, reveals Axar

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 12:34 PM IST
After being surprisingly handed the ball for the crucial over, Axar conceded only seven runs against the marauding duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson and the paved the way for DC's win on Sunday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved