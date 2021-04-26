IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs KKR: Chris Gayle or Andre Russell – who will set the stage on fire; toss upcoming
PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab will enter the contest after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last game and will look to carry on the winning momentum. KKR, on the other hand, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their previous encounter. They need to work on the problem areas in order to snap their losing streak.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 26, 2021 06:55 PM IST
IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR Live Score: Pitch Report
"There is a lovely even covering of grass on this pitch and that suggests that batsmen would be licking their lips. Not a big ground and there should be value for runs. The captain winning the toss would want to chase," reckons Kevin Pietersen on Star Sports network
-
APR 26, 2021 06:50 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR: When and where to watch live streaming
All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match Today between Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Here's our PBKS predicted XI against KKR
KL Rahul (Captain/WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin
-
APR 26, 2021 06:41 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR Live Score: KKR Predicted XI
Let's have a look at our KKR Predicted XI against PBKS
Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna
-
APR 26, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Chris Gayle vs KKR bowlers
vs Harbhajan Singh: 102 runs 5 dismissals
vs Andre Russell: 82 runs, 2 dismissals
vs Sunil Narine: 65 runs, 2 dismissals
-
APR 26, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Sunil Narine vs PBKS
Sunil Narine has scalped 28 wickets against Punjab, at an average of 18.18. It's the second-best figures by any bowler against PBKS, after Umesh Yadav's tally of 29. Narine also has an economy of 6.97 against Punjab.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Possible milestones for Eoin Morgan
- 7000: Eoin Morgan is 43 runs away from completing 7,000 runs across T20s
- 1000: Eoin Morgan is 93 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL
- 50: Eoin Morgan is 8 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL
-
APR 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR: Wickets by Seamers in IPL 2021
Punjab Kings: 17
Kolkata Knight Riders: 17
The Knight Riders seamers have only taken 17 wickets this season and will require a huge boost as they will be playing at Ahmedabad. Their economy is also the worst in IPL 2021 so far. They are the only side whose pace bowlers are conceding at over 9 an over.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:15 PM IST
IPL 2021, Live Score: KKR's fragile top-order
KKR are on a run of 4-consecutive losses and a lot of it has come down to their under-fire top-order. They had an average powerplay score of 47.5 in the opening two games, which has come down to 42.33 in the last 3 games.
Much of it has come down to Nitish Rana fading away after a bright start. After registering 137 runs in his opening two games, he has gone to add just 49 runs in his next 3 innings.
Also, Shubman Gill is averaging just 16.00 so far this season, his worst in any IPL season so far.
-
APR 26, 2021 06:10 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR: In last five encounters
PBKS won by 8 wickets (Match 46, IPL 2020)
KKR won by 2 runs (Match 24, IPL 2020)
KKR won by 7 wickets (Match 52, IPL 2019)
KKR won by 28 runs (Match 6, IPL 2019)
KKR won by 31 runs (Match 44, IPL 2018)
-
APR 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR: KL Rahul in IPL 2021
Between overs 1-6: 71 balls, 71 runs, 100 S/R
Between overs 7-15: 110 runs, 73 balls, 150.68 S/R
Between overs 16-20: 40 runs, 22 balls, 181.81 S/R
-
APR 26, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Best Figures by a Punjab Kings Bowler this season
Arshdeep Singh: 3/35 vs RR in Mumbai
Ravi Bishnoi: 2/21 vs MI in Chennai
Mohammed Shami: 2/21 vs MI in Chennai
-
APR 26, 2021 05:55 PM IST
PBKS vs KKR: Head to head
Total matches: 27
PBKS won: 9
KKR won: 18
-
APR 26, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021, Live Score: PBKS in last five games
vs MI: Won by 9 wickets
vs SRH: Lost by 9 wickets
vs DC: Lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 6 wickets
vs RR: Won by 4 runs
-
APR 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders in last five games
vs RR: lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: lost by 18 runs
vs RCB: lost by 38 runs
vs MI: lost by 10 runs
vs SRH: won by 10 runs
-
APR 26, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Punjab Kings Squad
KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar
-
APR 26, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
-
APR 26, 2021 05:31 PM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 21 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. The Ahmedabad leg begins today as both teams will lock horns at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium - the world's largest cricket stadium. It's a new venue but the challenge remains as tough as ever for KKR. They are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table and will aim to return among winning ways. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to continue the momentum they got after defeating Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter. Who will win the battle of Motera - stay tuned with us to find out.
